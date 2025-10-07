Davis compiled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two clocked shots and an assists in 16 minutes during Monday's 106-89 preseason win over Oklahoma State.

The Mavericks have a wide array of options at center, so Davis should find himself fully entrenched at the four spot for most of the season. The veteran didn't have many opportunities to show his worth after joining the team last season, but he appears to be past the groin injury that kept him sidelined. He also underwent eye surgery and will be wearing protective eyewear for the foreseeable future.