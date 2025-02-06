Davis (abdomen) is expected to make his Dallas debut Saturday against the Rockets, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Davis was spotted going through a workout at Thursday's shootaround, but it sounds like the Mavericks will take a cautious approach here -- Davis has been sidelined since Jan. 28 and isn't quite 100 percent. Once he gets the green light, there's a good chance the Mavericks roll with a starting frontcourt of Davis and Daniel Gafford alongside each other.