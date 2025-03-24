Davis (thigh) is probable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Davis was initially listed as doubtful to make his return from an 18-game absence due to a left adductor strain, though he's now expected to suit up. The star big man isn't expected to play in both halves of back-to-back sets yet, meaning he'll presumably sit out of Tuesday's game against the Knicks if he's deemed available Monday. Davis will likely operate under a minutes restriction after the extended absence.