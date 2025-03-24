Now Playing

Davis (thigh) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Davis, who was initially considered doubtful, is suddenly trending towards a return to action even though the Mavericks are falling out of the playoff race. The Mavericks are extremely shorthanded, so that could factor into the decision. If Davis does end up getting the green light, he'll likely face restrictions in his first game since Feb. 8.

