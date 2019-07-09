Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Another efficient effort in loss
Cleveland poured in 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 28 minutes during the Mavericks' 105-101 loss to the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
Cleveland came into Monday's contest with a team-leading 17.5 points (on 57.0 percent shooting) over the Mavericks' first two summer league contests, and he was even sharper Monday. The 25-year-old guard was outplayed by backcourt mate Cameron Payne versus the Kings, but he's undoubtedly made a formidable impression in just three games of play in the desert.
