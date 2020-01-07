Cleveland was recalled from the G League to participate in Tuesday's practice with the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle stated that Cleveland could be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Cleveland has played in 23 games this season for the Texas Legends, averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.