Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Collects double-double Friday
Cleveland tallied 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT) along with 11 rebounds and eight assists in a victory over Rio Grande Valley on Friday.
Cleveland matched his season high in rebounds and doubled his season high in assists in the contest. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds through 14 G League games.
