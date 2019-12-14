Play

Cleveland tallied 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT) along with 11 rebounds and eight assists in a victory over Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

Cleveland matched his season high in rebounds and doubled his season high in assists in the contest. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds through 14 G League games.

