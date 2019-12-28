Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Collects double-double in victory
Cleveland scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while grabbing 10 rebounds in a victory over Stockton on Friday.
Cleveland has now double-doubled in three of his last four games after failing to do so in his 15 contests this season. He contributed on the defensive end Friday as well, racking up three steals and three blocks. The two-way player is averaging 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19 G League contests this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Notches another double-double•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Posts double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Sets season high with 23 points•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Hasn't seen time in regular season•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.