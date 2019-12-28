Cleveland scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while grabbing 10 rebounds in a victory over Stockton on Friday.

Cleveland has now double-doubled in three of his last four games after failing to do so in his 15 contests this season. He contributed on the defensive end Friday as well, racking up three steals and three blocks. The two-way player is averaging 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19 G League contests this season.