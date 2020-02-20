Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Collects double-double Wednesday
Cleveland scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and corralled 10 rebounds in a loss to South Bay on Wednesday.
Cleveland led his team in both scoring and rebounds in the contest en route to his ninth double-double of the campaign. The two-way player has received minimal NBA playing time this season but is averaging a healthy 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29 G League contests.
