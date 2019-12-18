Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Double-doubles in loss
Cleveland collected 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and snatched 15 rebounds while dishing out six assists in a G League loss to Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
Cleveland logged 27 minutes in the contest while also racking up six fouls. The double-double was his third of the season. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 16 games this season.
More News
