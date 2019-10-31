Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Hasn't seen time in regular season
Cleveland is yet to make an appearance through four regular season games in 2019-20.
Cleveland averaged 4.8 points (23.8 FG, 20.0 3Pt, 72.2 FT), 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 0.2 threes in 10.2 minutes per game through five preseason contests. However, he hasn't seen any action thus far in the regular season. Unless his two-way deal gets converted into a standard contract at some point, Cleveland will likely remain irrelevant across most fantasy formats.
