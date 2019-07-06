Cleveland finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during the Mavericks' 96-92 win over the Nets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

Cleveland enjoyed a solid season with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League last season, averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 26.5 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old guard's scoring tally led the Mavericks on Friday and offered a glimpse of his solid shooting skills. He'll look to continue making an impression in upcoming Las Vegas contests in an effort to secure an invite to training camp.