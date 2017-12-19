Cleveland was waived by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Cleveland was waived in part for the team to sign Kyle Collinsworth to a two-way contract. Cleveland appeared in just 13 games with the Mavericks, totaling 81 minutes and posting 10 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, four blocks and two assists. He spent significant time in the G-League, however, averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals across 26.6 minutes. Assuming he gets another chance somewhere, there seems like a strong chance it will be in the G-League.