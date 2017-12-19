Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Let go by Dallas
Cleveland was waived by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Cleveland was waived in part for the team to sign Kyle Collinsworth to a two-way contract. Cleveland appeared in just 13 games with the Mavericks, totaling 81 minutes and posting 10 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, four blocks and two assists. He spent significant time in the G-League, however, averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals across 26.6 minutes. Assuming he gets another chance somewhere, there seems like a strong chance it will be in the G-League.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...