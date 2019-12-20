Play

Cleveland tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT) along with 13 rebounds in Thursday's loss to Windy City.

Cleveland has now collected double-doubles in consecutive games and has four overall this season. The two-way player is averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 17 G League contests in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories