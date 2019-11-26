Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Posts double-double in win
Cleveland totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT) and 11 rebounds while notching two steals and two blocks in Monday's win over Santa Cruz.
Cleveland has come alive over the last three games, averaging 18.0 points per contest on 57.6 percent shooting from the field. He plays bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame implies, averaging 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through seven games this season. Cleveland's all-around game could eventually earn him a longer look in the NBA, though the Mavericks' strong start and good health make it unlikely that such a chance will come soon.
