Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Registers double-double Saturday
Cleveland scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while grabbing 11 boards and dishing seven assists in Saturday's win over Rio Grande Valley.
Cleveland extended his streak of double-digit scoring to 11 games in the win and snagged double-digit rebounds for the ninth time this season en route to his eighth double-double. He has garnered only 14 minutes of NBA action this season but has fared well in the G League, posting per-game averages of 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
