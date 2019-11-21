Cleveland racked up 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT) along with seven rebounds and three blocks in Wednesday's loss to Stockton.

After posting a goose egg in his last contest, Cleveland erupted for his best game of the season, eclipsing his previous top scoring effort by 10 points. It was a nice bounceback game for the 25-year-old, but he'll need to show prolonged success in order to have his two-way contract converted to a promotion to the Mavericks.