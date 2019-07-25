Cleveland will ink a two-way contract with the Mavericks, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland put on an impressive display in Summer League, averaging 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.4 steals and one block per game over five contests. The showing was enough to earn him a deal that could result in a spot on the Mavs' Opening Night roster with a strong training camp.