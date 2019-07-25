Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Signing two-way deal with Mavs
Cleveland will ink a two-way contract with the Mavericks, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
Cleveland put on an impressive display in Summer League, averaging 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.4 steals and one block per game over five contests. The showing was enough to earn him a deal that could result in a spot on the Mavs' Opening Night roster with a strong training camp.
More News
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Another efficient effort in loss•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Leads team in scoring•
-
Antonius Cleveland: Slots into starting lineup•
-
Antonius Cleveland: Career night in loss•
-
Antonius Cleveland: Misses time due to leg injury•
-
Antonius Cleveland: Waived by Bulls•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...