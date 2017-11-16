Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Signs two-way contract with Mavs
Cleveland signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Cleveland has spent the early start to the season in the G-League with Santa Cruz but should now get some limited opportunity to work in the NBA with the Mavericks. On a two-way contract, however, Cleveland will still spend majority of his time in the G-League and be a depth option when in Dallas.
