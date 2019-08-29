Holman was claimed off of waiver by the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Holman was on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers before being waived to make room for Dwight Howard. Holman went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft after four years as Mississippi State, averaging 7.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assist across 22.0 minutes during Conference play while shooting 42.9 percent from three overall.