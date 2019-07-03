Marjanovic has agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with the Mavericks, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Marjanovic played for both the Clippers and 76ers last season, starting 12 of his 58 appearances. Overall, he averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in just 11.7 minutes. Marjanovic will likely continue to occupy a similar role with the Mavericks, with Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis all presumably ahead of him on the depth chart.