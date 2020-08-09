Marjanovic will come off the bench Saturday against the Bucks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Seth Curry (leg) back in the lineup, Marjanovic will head back to his usual role off the bench. In the bubble, the big man is averaging 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.
