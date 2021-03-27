Marjanovic is averaging 8.6 minutes, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 points, 0.6 assists and 0.4 blocks in five games since the All-Star break.

Marjanovic has a career low in minutes (7.6) and field-goal percentage (49.4) this year. Despite the injuries to Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Willie Cauley-Stein (thumb) and Dwight Powell (illness) throughout the year, the 32-year-old's minutes have been less than ideal. The seven-footer has only appeared in six games since January.