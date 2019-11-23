Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Contributes nine points off bench
Marjanovic registered nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in Friday's 143-101 victory over Cleveland.
The 7-foot-3 center made the most of it, earning four buckets from inside the paint. Despite having played in just seven of the Mavs' 15 games, the 31-year-old has established career-best averages in that span (7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game). But from a fantasy perspective, the 31-year-old will likely to continue offering limited value as he trails behind centers Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber on the depth chart.
