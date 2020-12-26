Marjanovic scored six points (3-4 FG, 0-0 3Pt. 0-0 FT) and added a rebound in seven minutes of Friday's 138-115 loss to the Lakers.

Marjanovic saw his first action of the season after having sat out the opener against Phoenix. He played fewer minutes than fellow centers Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein sat out the season opener and likely will continue to do so as the trio attempts to fill the void while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is out.