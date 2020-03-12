Marjanovic exploded for 31 points (12-20 FG, 7-8 FT), 17 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes during the Mavericks' 113-97 Wednesday night win over the Nuggets.

Setting a season-high for minutes and a career-high for points, Marjanovic was dominant. With no Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Marjanovic proved to be an X-factor as a physical presence. This was only his second start of the season, but it is a reminder that the behemoth is capable of being more than just a fan-favorite in his NBA career.