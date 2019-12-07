Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Does not play
Marjanovic did not see the floor in Wednesday's 121-114 victory over Minnesota.
The 31-year-old was held out a second straight game, something he hadn't done since Nov. 18. Marjanovic has played in only nine of 21 games, so fans of the 7-foot-3 center shouldn't hold their breath about seeing him on a frequent basis.
