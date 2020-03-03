Marjanovic tallied 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.

This game marks the first time since Jan. 14 that Marjanovic has logged 20-plus minutes, and he rewarded the team with his fourth double-double through 33 appearances this season. He recorded a career-best six double-doubles across 58 games in 2018-19, and while Dwight Powell (Achilles) being out for the remainder of the campaign leaves the door of opportunity slightly ajar for Marjanovic, the 31-year-old center's boosted playing time in this one was due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (rest).