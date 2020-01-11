Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in loss
Marjanovic finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 10 rebounds in 10 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to the Lakers.
Marjanovic needed only 10 minutes to record his second double-double of the season. He continues to be one of the elite per-minute performers in the league but unfortunately, he is not even an every night part of the rotation. Alas, there is also no way of predicting when he will see the court and so streaming him in can prove difficult.
