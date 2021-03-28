Marjanovic had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a block across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Pelicans.

Marjanovic got the start since Kristaps Porzingis was rested, and the big man took advantage of the opportunity to produce his second double-double of the season. Marjanovic can definitively produce when given enough minutes, but that has barely been the case this season. He's expected to move back to the bench for Monday's game at Oklahoma City since Porzingis is likely to return to the starting lineup in that contest.