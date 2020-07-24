Marjanovic ended with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 scrimmage victory over the Lakers.
Marjanovic played 24 minutes off the bench Thursday, turning in a fantastic performance. With the Mavericks down on troops heading into the seeding games, Marjanovic could have sneaky value if he can maintain a serviceable role. It is unlikely he will be this good on most nights but even in 18 minutes, Marjanovic could be worth a late-round flier.
