Marjanovic is expected to start Thursday's game against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
With Seth Curry (leg) out, the Mavs will apparently go with a super-sized lineup featuring Marjanovic at center and Kristaps Porzingis at the four. Marjanovic has played a total of just 18 minutes through the Mavs' first three seeding games.
