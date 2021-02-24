Marjanovic turned in 10 points (5-7 FG), eight rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes Tuesday in the Mavericks' 110-107 win over the Celtics.

With Kristaps Porzingis (back) out, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to Marjanovic for the first time in seven games to counter the Celtics' big frontcourt. As is usually the case when he's given playing time, Marjanovic put up strong per-minute numbers, but his usage is expected to remain mostly situational. Marjanovic hasn't logged more than 20 minutes in any game this season, and he's gotten off the bench only twice since the calendar flipped to February.