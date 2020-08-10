Marjanovic had 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT) and nine rebounds in Monday's win over the Jazz.

Starting in place of Kristaps Porzingis, Marjanovic played a bubble-high 25 minutes and rewarded those who took a flyer on him in DFS contests. Marjanovic also added two assists, two blocks and a steal.