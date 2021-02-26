Marjanovic added seven points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

Getting the start in place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis (back) Marjanovic managed to grab double-digit boards for the second time this season. Despite getting the start, Marjanovic still couldn't top the 20-minute mark. His fantasy value continues to remain minimal.