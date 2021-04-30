Marjanovic recorded four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists Thursday in a 115-105 win over the Pistons.

Marjanovic logged his largest amount of playing time in almost a month, as he was given 10 minutes Thursday. The center has been a healthy DNP on and off for most of the season. However, he's played in the Mavericks' last three games, and he's averaged 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. Expect the veteran's court time to remain low as he competes with Dwight Powell and Willie Cauley-Stein for bench minutes.