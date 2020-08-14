Marjanovic scored 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 20 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 128-102 loss to the Suns.

Getting the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (heel), Marjanovic dominated the glass. In two bubble games with Porzingis not on the floor, Marjanovic averaged an impressive 19.0 points, 14.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks, but he failed to top seven minutes in any of his other five contests in Orlando, highlighting how situational the 31-year-old big man's fantasy value actually is.