Marjanovic will start Monday's game against Utah, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
He'll start for the second time in the bubble, but Marjanovic is yet to play more than seven minutes in any of the Mavs' six seeding games, to date.
More News
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Back to bench vs. Bucks•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Expected to start•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Destroys Denver•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Set for spot start•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in 22 minutes•