Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Inactive Friday
Marjanovic is inactive for Friday's game against the Magic, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While Marjanovic often doesn't see the court due to DNP-CDs, it's rare for him to be a healthy scratch ahead of time. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Hawks.
