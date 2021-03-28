Marjanovic will start Saturday's game at New Orleans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 32-year-old has appeared in only one of the past seven games for Dallas, but he'll receive his second start of the season with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) unavailable. Marjanovic had seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 17 minutes in his previous start this season.
