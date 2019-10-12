Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Leads team with eight rebounds
Mrjanovic produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and eight rebounds across 16 minutes in Friday's 118-111 loss to the Bucks.
Marjanovic now finds himself with his fifth team in four seasons. With Kristaps Porzingis poised to dominate the center role in Dallas this year, it doesn't look like the towering 7-3 Serbian product is in line for more playing time than he's received elsewhere, but he looked good coming off the bench on Friday.
