Marjanovic ended with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 16 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 victory over the Grizzlies.

Marjanovic moved into the starting lineup with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) given the night off. Despite starting the game, Marjanovic played just 16 minutes but was able to contribute across the board. He is one of the better per-minute producers but typically fails to see enough court time to warrant a standard league roster spot. He is fine to stream in on those nights Porzingis is out but that is where he relevance ends.