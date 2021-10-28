Marjanovic (back) is out Thursday versus San Antonio.
The Mavericks officially announced that Marjanovic is unavailable Thursday. Willie Cauley-Stein and Maxi Kleber will receive almost all the backup game minutes to starting center Dwight Powell.
