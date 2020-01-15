Marjanovic totaled 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 victory over the Warriors.

Marjanovic dominated during garbage time, recording his second double-double in under a week. This was only the second time this season Marjanovic has played at least 20 minutes, highlighting why he is impossible to trust in competitive leagues.