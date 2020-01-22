Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Produces in limited role
Marjanovic had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-107 loss against the Clippers.
Marjanovic has received four DNP designations over Dallas' last eight contests, but he could be in line for an extended run of minutes following Dwight Powell's Achilles injury. He has averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game over his last four contests, however, and he could become an enticing fantasy alternative if he receives more playing time moving forward.
