Marjanovic totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in just 10 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 victory over the Clippers.

Marjanovic was used sparingly in Wednesday's victory but still managed to have an impact on proceedings. He certainly has the ability to put up numbers in a hurry and based on what we have seen thus far, he should continue to play some sort of a role for the Mavericks moving forward.