Marjanovic recorded 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.
Marjanovic started for the second game in a row but once again didn't surpass the 20-minute mark. He made the most of his on-court time, however, and he ended just one rebound shy of putting up a double-double. The towering big man has scored in double digits in two of his last three appearances in the series.
