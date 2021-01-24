Marjanovic produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT and 12 rebounds, across 19 minutes in Saturday's 133-108 loss to the Rockets.

With Kristaps Porzingis sitting out, Marjanovic got to work, which he's often done before, but not with the same frequency as when the team was in the Orlando bubble. There's no way to determine when the team will elect to give Marjanovic a run, making him a frustrating option in fantasy formats. When he gets his opportunity, he's an FP-per-minute threat, but unfortunately, he doesn't see enough court time to be relevant.