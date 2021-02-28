Marjanovic will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Nets.
With Kristaps Porzingis returning to the lineup, Marjanovic will head back to the bench and assume his usual reserve role Saturday. While he did manage to grab 12 rebounds in Dallas' last game, his standalone fantasy value continues to be minimal.
