Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 15, grabs 16 boards in win
Marjanovic posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a blowout win over the Pelicans on Saturday.
Marjanovic was unleashed, topping his season-highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The Mavericks were winning in a blowout in this one, which is likely a contributing factor to the big man seeing 23 minutes. His playing time has been too inconsistent to rely on him in anything other than the deepest of leagues at this point.
More News
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Does not play•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Contributes nine points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Limited minutes despite starting•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Teases double-double Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic: Leads team with eight rebounds•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...