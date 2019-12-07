Marjanovic posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a blowout win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

Marjanovic was unleashed, topping his season-highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The Mavericks were winning in a blowout in this one, which is likely a contributing factor to the big man seeing 23 minutes. His playing time has been too inconsistent to rely on him in anything other than the deepest of leagues at this point.